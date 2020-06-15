Schmitt announces hand sanitizer availability for reopening businesses

Assemblyman Colin Schmitt has announced the availability of free allotments of NYS Clean hand sanitizer for reopening businesses and essential service providers in the 99th Assembly District.

Contactless pickup will occur at Assemblyman Schmitt’s district office in Washingtonville. Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first come first serve basis while supplies last.

“As we continue through the reopening process I want to ensure that all reopening businesses and essential services have access to the supplies they need to safely operate,” Schmitt said. “COVID-19 has impacted us all and as we continue to strive to recover and stay healthy I invite any reopening business and essential service organization in the 99th District to request an allotment of hand sanitizer from my office. Together we will overcome this crisis and come back stronger than before.”

Constituents in need of assistance with this or any other matter can call 845-469-6929 or email SchmittC@NYAssembly.gov.