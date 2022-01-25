Sacred Heart Church blood drive exceeds goal

A blood donation event at Sacred Heart Church drew unexpected generosity.

“With 146 pints, we exceeded the New York Blood Center’s goal of 115 pints. This is also the most we have collected since 2016, when we got 163 pints. We are ecstatic,” said Aileen McCarthy, Sacred Heart Church Christian Service Committee (CSC) Chair, heartily thanking blood donors.

“I also want to thank Blood Drive Chair Tina Quirk, Renie Braunagle, and Johanna De Maria, and all the wonderful CSC volunteers and others who helped so much before the drive making phone calls and distributing posters, and during it, assisting our donors, and the students who volunteered as part of their Community Service credits toward Confirmation.”

She also thanked local businesses and area churches, and the media.

“I especially thank the Photo News and all who helped get the word out,” she said.