Right now, M-W Senior Prom and graduation is unchanged

Monroe-Woodbury school officials are looking to be creative in how events celebrating the accomplishments and milestones of Class of 2020 may take place as issues tied to the COVID-19 outbreak continue to cause concern.

In an email to parents of seniors on April 27, Principal John Kaste wrote:

“If we are allowed to return to school on May 18, with no restrictions on hosting large events, the senior picnic, breakfast, prom and graduation will go on as planned. Our main focus at this time is graduation.

"The district has a contingency plan," he added. "If schools are closed through June, but we are allowed to host large events starting in July, the district will conduct the 2020 graduation ceremony on Friday, July 31. Again, this event is contingent upon the governor's executive order.”

Kaste acknowledged a return to school may not be possible and because of this possibility, the district is working with a company to create a virtual senior recognition/graduation video. Regardless of whether a graduation is held as originally scheduled, the senior recognition video will be made available to seniors.

As long as the social distancing mandates are changed and allow for large gatherings, Kaste wrote the school still plans to hold its Senior Prom on Saturday, June 19, and is working with West Point's Eisenhower Hall as well as other venues for potential options for rescheduling if needed. Information on alternative plans were not yet available.

Additionally, Kaste announced to families of the Junior Class of 2021 that its Junior Prom, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 23, at the high school, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22.

No information was available yet for the middle school’s annual Eighth-Grade Moving Up Ceremony.