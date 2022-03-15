Repair Cafe returns to fix “beloved but broken” belongings

The Repair Cafe coaches offer to fix cherished but broken things for free at our event on March 19, though we encourage contribution of a nonperishable food item.

What kinds of things do our skilled team attempt to repair?

Mechanical and electrical -lamps, clocks, blenders, toasters, hairdryers, etc. Nothing propane or gas -powered.

Digital devices - Quick repairs and consultations - Laptops, tablets, cell phones

Bikes, jewelry, wooden things

Clothing, home textiles, soft toys

Knife, scissor and tool sharpening

Lamp & bike parts available at our cost

Two items per person, please, so that we can serve everyone.

Please bring a non-perishable food pantry donation - boxed or canned goods only

Masks required, unless circumstances change

FYI: It’s a just a little over two weeks before our next RC scheduled for Sat., March 19. I know our team of friendly, skilled volunteers are all looking forward to seeing each other and helping the public fix their beloved, but broken, worn, torn items. I’m still requiring that all of our volunteers and all RC attendees, wear a mask inside the Senior Center. Why?

Although Orange County’s COVID numbers are declining, per yesterday’s NY Times Covid Case and Risk Tracker, “If you’re fully vaccinated, your risk of infection is lower and your risk of severe disease is much lower than if you are unvaccinated.” However, “Indoor activities could be risky right now. Avoid large indoor events with more than fifty people, especially if some participants may be unvaccinated...Consider wearing a mask if there is a chance some attendees may be unvaccinated... You can lower your risk during grocery shopping or other public indoor activities by choosing places where people wear masks...”

All the Hudson Valley RCs, held in Feb, including Gardiner’s, held last weekend (11 coaches & 24 attendees) required everyone to wear masks. Warwick welcomed 114 attendees ( from 14 towns in NY, and 4 in NJ), in four hours, to our Nov., 2021 cafe. That’s a lot of people gathered in a small space, .

Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m.-2:00 p.m. (last repair accepted 1:30 p.m.)

Senior Center, Town Hall Complex, 132 Kings Hwy, Warwick

For more information visit RepairCafeHV.org or call (845) 544-1056