‘Remaining relevant in the communities we serve’

Glen Gordon, owner of Kitchen Tune-Up Monroe

“The home improvement industry is one area that has seen consistent demand during the pandemic. With many people staying home and cooking more meals in their kitchens than ever before, they are seeing the changes and improvements they want made and taking this extra time at home to move forward with those changes.

“Despite coronavirus restrictions, Kitchen Tune-Up Monroe has continued to innovate. Our team has been offering virtual project estimates in place of in-person meetings.

“Additionally, we introduced DIY services ranging from cabinet re-dooring to garage shelving and storage projects.

“We are still offering our five ways to update your kitchens and cabinetry as well: cabinet re-facing and re-dooring, cabinet painting, custom cabinets and our exclusive, one-day wood restoration.

“Through virtual connectivity with people at home, our team can provide our clients the necessary guidance on products, tools and directions to accomplish tasks on their own.

“Our new programs and protocols were created with the goal of keeping both our clients and team safe and engaged during these difficult times. It has been imperative that we adjust our support and operations around the clients’ needs as the environment we live and work in changes for the time being. I am proud of how our team has come together to remain incredibly relevant in the communities we serve.”

Compiled by Nancy Kriz