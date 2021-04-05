Public input sought at virtual public presentations for county transportation study

The Orange County Transportation Council is seeking public input to hear residents’ feedback about the existing conditions phase of the West Central Transportation and Land Use Connection Study (West Central TLC). Three roadways and two intersections in the mid and western portions of Orange County have been selected for traffic and safety analysis:· Route 17M/Dolson Avenue (Middletown); · Route 211 (Wallkill); · Route 94/Academy Avenue (Chester); · Route 17M/Brookside Avenue/CR 13/Lehigh Avenue intersection (Chester,); Route 94S/Main Street/Maple Avenue/Colonial Avenue intersection (Warwick)

This study also includes an evaluation of the transit, bicycle and pedestrian environments.

The project team presents the results of the initial existing conditions analysis through a series of videos posted to the project website at www.WestCentralTLC.com.

The videos include the following: Project Introduction, Public Transportation Survey Results, Traffic, Route 17M/Dolson Avenue (Middletown), Route 211 (Wallkill); Route 94/Academy Avenue (Chester); Route 17M/Brookside Avenue/CR 13/Lehigh Avenue intersection (Chester)

o Route 94S/Main Street/Maple Avenue/Colonial Avenue intersection (Warwick, NY); Transit; · Active Transportation.

Members of the public are encouraged to share their feedback on issues and opportunities via comment boxes displayed with each video on the website. Comments will be accepted through Sunday, April 25.

To provide feedback or sign up for the project mailing list, visit www.WestCentralTLC.com/stay-informed.

For more information, contact Orange County Planning Department Deputy Commissioner Julie Richmond, at jrichmond@orangecountygov.com or call 845-615-3844.