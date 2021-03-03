Property owner agrees to take down F-word sign

First came “No more bullpucky” (except without the cutesy euphemism). Then came “F Biden and F you for voting him” (except all spelled out), with an extended middle finger added in case the meaning is not clear enough.

Signs have been cropping up in recent weeks and years displaying words that once got your mouth washed out with soap (see what happens to Ralphie in “A Christmas Story”).

When it comes to community standards these days, where is the line?

A Hiller Road property owner in Pike County, Pa., recently put an “F Biden” sign up on Route 6, also known as the Grand Army of the Republic Highway, which extends from Massachusetts to California, and is dedicated to the soldiers who fought for the Union during the Civil War. See the photo of the sign taken on Sunday, in which we have distorted the two offending words.

At least one private citizen had contacted Lackawaxen Township first to complain, only to learn the sign was located in Blooming Grove Township.

The sign is in Blooming Grove. Since it is on private property, there might not be anything the township could do, we were told. But Blooming Grove code enforcement officer Mike McCaffery went out immediately after our call to check it out.

McCaffery said a resident on Hiller Road admitted to putting up the sign. McCaffery told him it was inappropriate. The resident told him he agreed and would remove it.

The same sign has been spotted elsewhere in the tristate area, including in Monticello, N.Y., and Middletown, N.Y.