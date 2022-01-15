Port Jervis.Brabenec announces run for re-election

Assemblyman Karl A. Brabenec (R,C - Deerpark) announced today that he intends to seek re-election to the New York State Assembly.

“It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your Assemblyman,” said Brabenec. “We have worked incredibly hard to provide top notch advocacy and service to all the residents that I represent. I’m running for another term because there is still work to be done to make our state prosperous again. We need to restore the public’s faith in government with real ethics reform; we need to repeal and amend the bail reforms that have been enacted to keep New York State residents safe; we need to provide support to our residents and medical professionals to effectively combat the COVID pandemic; and most importantly, we need to lower taxes and regulations on small businesses to grow jobs and the economy. By working together to accomplish these goals, I am certain that we can make New York State the Empire State once again!”

Brabenec was first elected to the Assembly in 2014. He serves as Deputy Minority Whip of the Republican Conference and ranking member of the Assembly Labor Committee. Previous to being elected to the Assembly, he served as Deerpark Town Supervisor for five years. For more information about the upcoming campaign or to get involved in the campaign, call 845-428-9884 or visit www.YourFavoriteAssemblyman.com