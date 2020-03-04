Politics: Skoufis says he welcomes the Brescia challenge

State Sen. James Skoufis this week issued the following statement regarding the November election:

“With legislative session ongoing, I’m hard at work for my constituents, but look forward to the campaign later this year. I welcome the opportunity to contrast my strong, bipartisan record with double-dipping, lifetime politician Steve Brescia who moonlights on the IDA as Orange County’s king of corporate welfare.

“In the meantime, I’m working to actually bring back money to our Senate district, repave our roads, support our local schools, address the substantial issues with bail reform, and oppose unrestrained overdevelopment."