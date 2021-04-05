Planning Board: Apartments will have no adverse effects on environment

The Village of Monroe Planning Board, has determined that the proposed Spring Hill Rental Apartments will not have a significant adverse environmental impact.

The action involves the construction and use of two multi-family residential buildings with a total of 34 rental apartment units within the Village of Monroe’s UR-M Zoning District, which requires Site Plan and Special Use Permit approval from the Village of Monroe’s Planning Board. The 2.58 acre site currently contains a single story commercial building that will be demolished as part of the project. The two buildings will be two stories.

A 70-vehicle parking lot will be located at the rear of the proposed buildings.

Water and sewer services will be provided from the Village’s community water and sewer systems.

The project is located at Spring Street and Franklin Avenue in the Village of Monroe.