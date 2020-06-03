Sal Scancarello, owner LoveBites Chocolate Shop in Monroe

“LoveBites opened up last June in the Village of Monroe and was immediately a successful operation. During the summer months, we decided to include ice cream and shakes which became a big hit as well.

“The customer base and LoveBites continued to grow as it became a rather successful business during the winter with the holidays of Valentine’s Day and Thanksgiving and Christmas. It was a massive success; lines were out the door waiting for chocolate goods in this new store in Monroe.

“LoveBites uses incredibly high quality chocolate and everything is handmade. When the coronavirus outbreak hit in mid-March, LoveBites immediately closed its doors.

“But a month later, we reopened to do curbside takeout shakes and chocolates. The wildly successful shake night has had his third sell out in three weeks. The concept is simple: Get an allotted slot time for a shake and LoveBites will bring it to your car. This has been successful due to the fact that there is not much going on and people love the excuse to get out of the house!

“LoveBites hopes to re-opened its doors six days a week soon and will resume construction of the new LoveBites Café which will be next store.”

Compiled by Nancy Kriz