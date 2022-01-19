x
Pandemic heightens need for blood donations at Sunday event

One pint can save three lives. Blood drive on Sunday at Christian Service Committee of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe

Monroe /
| 19 Jan 2022 | 12:10

    This is a critical time of year when blood supplies are very low. One pint of donated blood can save three lives! The Christian Service Committee of Sacred Heart Church , 26 Still Road, Monroe, will hold their annual blood drive, Sunday, January 23 from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. in the gym of Sacred Heart School.

    “The need for blood is especially high right now, with a national shortage due to the pandemic,” said Aileen McCarthy, chair of Sacred Heart Church Christian Service Committee. “Our goal is to get 150-200 pints, but we greatly appreciate anyone who comes out to donate.”

    For more information or to sign up, call Aileen McCarthy, (845) 781-0856, Tina Quirk, (845) 783-3252, or Renie Braunagel at (845) 783-2078. Photo ID required, donor card preferred. Please see the New York Blood Center website at https://www.nybc.org/ or call (800) 688-0900 for medical eligibility questions or more information.