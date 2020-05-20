Orange County. Planning economic reopening in the region

The following is Tuxedo Park Mayor David C. McFadden's May 20th update on the coronavirus ecomonic reporting:

Dear Neighbors,

In my last COVID-19 Update on May 13, we discussed when our Region might begin its reopening of the economy. I noted that our Region, the Mid-Hudson Region, includes Dutchess, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, Putnam and Westchester counties. Since May 13, we have made little progress on meeting the last two of seven metrics that we must surpass before we can move forward.

One of the benchmarks the Mid-Hudson Region still has not met is having a 14-day decline in the number of COVID-19 patients who died in hospitals each day. As of Sunday, that tally had decreased for three days, which meant 11 more days to go - or May 28 - before the Region could satisfy that measure, but we had a setback.

Orange County alone had an average of five COVID-19 deaths per day last week, according to its data. The county’s death toll had reached 408 by Friday - according to the information I excerpted from yesterday’s article in the Times-Herald-Record.

How can we help?

The Mid-Hudson Region falls short of hiring the minimum number of contact tracers and support positions. Our community can move us closer to our goal of reopening by working as a contact tracer, team supervisor, or community support specialist. Everything you need to know about joining this effort is detailed on this State Coronavirus page (coronavirus.health.ny.gov/get-involved-how-you-can-help).