Orange County partners with Horizon Family Medical Group to provide COVID-19 testing

The Orange County Health Department, in conjunction with the County’s Emergency Services Department and Horizon Family Medical Group, will provide COVID-19 testing at a variety of mobile locations during the month of December.

According to Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman, these mobile sites will make testing more convenient for patients who have less accessibility to health care.

It will also allow clinicians to catch other potential health issues before they become more critical.

“It is vitally important to amplify outreach to underserved communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” Gelman said, “and to increase access to care in order to streamline communicable disease prevention, as well as to ensure health equity.”

In addition to operating two drive-up COVID-19 testing locations in New Windsor and Goshen, which are open to the public, Horizon has recently started testing at-risk patient populations utilizing its new mobile test unit.

According to Andrew Regenbaum, Horizon’s COVID-19 coordinator and compliance officer, the mobile testing unit has been specifically dedicated to working with the county’s Office of Emergency Preparedness to bring COVID-19 testing directly to those in need and at no cost to the county or the patient.

Horizon has also been delivering prioritized testing to local police, EMT’s and other first responders and essential workers since the start of the pandemic.

“We are grateful to work with Orange County to provide testing to anyone who needs it, which will slow the spread of the disease,” Horizon CEO Jim Olver said. “I thank County Executive Steve Neuhaus and Dr. Gelman for their support during this public health emergency. We have been inspired by the County’s hard work during the pandemic and I would also like to recognize Horizon’s personnel for their tireless work on the frontlines since March.”

In addition, any person may register to be tested at one of Horizon’s drive-up testing locations in New Windsor or Goshen by calling 800-859-0085.

For information about COVID-19 testing, go to https://www.orangecountygov.com/1949/Anti-Body-Testing. The Orange County Health Department COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 845-291-2330.