Orange County Health Department continues to monitor Coronavirus

The Orange County Health Department continues to work with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the New York State Department of Health to prepare for any local cases.

There have not been any cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Orange County or New York State at this time.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China last year. COVID-19 is spreading from person to person in China, and limited spread among close contacts has been detected in some countries outside China, including the U.S. This week, the CDC noted an escalated potential for community spread in the United States.

“Although there are currently no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Orange County, we continue to monitor the situation closely,” said Orange County’s Health Commissioner, Dr. Irina Gelman. “Our planning efforts in respect to COVID-19 have been ongoing for months and the County’s Health Department in conjunction with the Office of Emergency Management and community partners are working on risk mitigating strategies for residents.”

While residents are focused on the possible risk of the coronavirus (COVID-19), it is important to highlight that the flu poses a direct and immediate risk. Both are respiratory illnesses, so the basics of personal hygiene prevention practices are the same. It is important to wash hands often, stay home when sick, and cover the mouth when coughing or sneezing by using the elbow or a tissue. If you have not done so, there is still time to get the flu vaccine.

This is an emerging, rapidly changing situation. For general questions, the public may contact the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) 2019 Novel Coronavirus hotline at 1-888-364-3065 to speak with a NYSDOH expert who will answer questions, Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. After hours, voicemail messages will be returned the following business day.

If you are an Orange County resident and have recently traveled outside the U.S. and have questions regarding COVID-19, please contact the Orange County Department of Health at 845-291-2330. If you feel you are experiencing symptoms, please call your medical provider immediately.

For the most up to date information about COVID-19, please visit the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.