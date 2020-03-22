NYS DMV suspends services in response to Covid-19 pandemic

In compliance with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.8 to slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles announced Sunday, March 22, that all DMV offices and auto bureaus statewide are closed until further notice.

This includes both state- and county-run field offices.

While offices are closed, expiration dates for driver licenses, non-driver IDs and registrations will be extended.

In addition, road tests will be suspended until further notice.

“These are extraordinary times and at the direction of Governor Cuomo we are taking broad action to protect the health and safety of the public and our workers,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “We will continue to offer a wide selection of online transactions during this shutdown so New Yorkers can continue to do business with the DMV.”

While offices are closed, all in-office reservations, scheduled road tests and salvage vehicle appointments will be canceled.

To ensure there are no unintended consequences for New Yorkers who are not able to visit the DMV during the closure, any driver license, non-driver ID or registration set to expire on or after March 1, 2020, will be extended until further notice.

The current 45-day temporary vehicle registration issued by auto dealers will also be extended.

This extension does not apply to insurance coverage requirements. Motor Vehicle Liability insurance coverage must be maintained during this extension period.

More than 60 online transactions remain available to customers, including pleading or paying New York City traffic tickets, renewing a license or registration, ordering a custom plate, obtaining a driver record (abstract), changing an address, and much more. Customers can also return their license plates and complete many other transactions by mail.

Prior to the Governor’s Executive Order, the DMV took steps to significantly reduce the number of customers in its offices and slow the spread of COVID-19. The DMV implemented a reservation-only policy, reduced its hours of operation, and postponed all traffic hearings scheduled during the next month in its eight Traffic Violation Bureaus.

Furthermore, the DMV implemented a policy prohibiting visitors from coming into the office with the customer being served unless necessary, like a parent/guardian accompanying a minor or someone assisting a senior or an individual with a disability.

All other companions such as friends or relatives who were not conducting business with the DMV were required to wait outside of the office.

The DMV also advised customers to only visit an office for urgent matters that could not be completed online, and strongly advised customers to stay home if they were feeling ill, had flu-like symptoms or if they:

Had been in any country identified by the CDC with sustained, widespread transmission of COVID-19 within the last 14 days; or

Resided or had close contact with anyone who has been in one of the countries included above within the last 14 days; or

Had been directed to quarantine, isolate or self-monitor at home for the coronavirus by any doctor, hospital or health agency; or

Had been diagnosed with or had close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.

For more information about DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov or follow DMV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.