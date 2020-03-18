News updates

Woodbury Common Premium Outlets close

State Sen. James Skoufis announced the temporary closure of Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley.

“On Monday, I called on the Governor to mandate that outlet malls such as Woodbury Common close down in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic as an essential public safety measure," Skoufis said in a press released issued late Wednesday. "Today, Simon Properties announced that they are closing down their stores starting tonight at 7 p.m. until March 29, coming on the heels of an Executive Order that will mandate the closure of shopping malls starting tomorrow at 8 p.m. Although I think the mall should have been shut down some time ago, I thank these stakeholders for listening to the concerns of our community and taking these steps.

“This closing is the responsible thing to do from a public health standpoint, however, I urge companies to do the right thing and continue providing wages to those laid off or furloughed due to circumstances beyond their control," Skoufis added. "Corporate social responsibility is an absolute must right now and we all have a role to play in resolving this crisis.”

Due to its proximity to New York City, Woodbury Common is a major attraction for foreign tourists visiting the region. Japanese tourists have been overtaken by Chinese tourists as the most frequent foreign visitors, according to published reports.

Skoufis announces utility relief plan for 39th Senate District

In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) announced Thursday, March 19, that the two major utility companies in the 39th Senate District, Orange and Rockland as well as Central Hudson, will completely waive late fees for customers impacted by the Coronavirus. This news comes following Skoufis’ outreach to both utilities.

Orange and Rockland is suspending any electric and gas service shut-offs involving customers having bill payment difficulties pursuant to an Executive Order from last week. Furthermore, they are suspending new late payment charges for all customers, suspending no access fees, suspending telephone and email collection notices, and suspending final bill collection agency activity.

Central Hudson in addition to suspending service terminations, they will waive late fees for customers impacted by COVID-19. Central Hudson asks that customers let them know they are financially impacted so the fees are held.

"If we’re asking people to stay home, the least we can do is ensure it’s a safe and functioning space for them," Skoufis said in the press release detailing the initiative. "Suspending utility fees when many residents and small businesses are experiencing financial hardship is essential so that families can keep the lights on, water running, and homes warm. I thank Orange and Rockland as well as Central Hudson for doing their part.”

Monroe Village Court closed until further notice

Monroe Village Justice Forrest Strauss issued the following update on the court's business:

Due to the impact of COVID-19, and by directive of the Hon. Lawrence J. Marks, Chief Administrative Judge for the NYS Courts, all municipal courts have now been CLOSED until further notice.

Please be advised that the Monroe Village Court Clerk’s Office will not be open during the shut-down. Please do not come to Village Hall or ask other Village Hall offices to try and assist you as they are unable to do so.

All calendared matters are being adjourned until further notice, without penalty to any party. If you are scheduled for a court date on a Monroe Village Court calendar in March or April, you need not appear and will, instead, be contacted by the Court with a new appearance date when regular court sessions resume.

Note: If you are the subject of a pending order of protection, please be advised that all such orders, due to expire prior to April 30 2020, have been extended for an additional ninety (90) days.

All March and April payment due dates have been extended to May 1, 2020. Parking and Traffic Ticket pleas should still be promptly mailed to the Court for processing when the Court re-opens.

Updates on when the Court will re-open will be posted via-constant contact and will also be placed on the court's telephone message recording at (845) 782-8721 and the Court's web-page at: villageofmonroe.org/court.html.

Governor postpones village elections

In an effort to keep New Yorkers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo late Monday issued an executive order delaying village elections statewide until the April 28 primary election.

"Our top priority has been keeping New Yorkers safe and stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus," Cuomo said in the press release announcing his decisison. "Public health officials have been clear that reducing density is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread, and delaying village elections will help ensure poll workers and voters are not potentially exposed to the virus and at the same time maintain integrity in our election system."

Monroe Village Mayor Neil S. Dwyer announced the news in an email blast to village residents.

"We will continue to keep you updated as we receive information regarding the change in election dates," Dwyer said. "Thank you for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time. Be well and stay healthy."