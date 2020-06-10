News in brief

Monroe Farmers Market is now open Sundays
The Monroe Farmers Market is open Sundays now through Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Commuter Parking Lot (Millpond parking between Airplane Park and Bourbon Street Bar and Grill).
The market features seasonal produce, eggs, meats, cheese, yogurt, bread and much more. This year’s market includes the following vendors:
Dr. Pickle -Third Generation Picklers
Florida Bakery and Deli
Campanelli Farms
Hot Donna Soaps
Mango Caribbean
Meredith’s Bread
Nick’s Cornucopia
The Ott’rageous Cookie Co.
Peaceful Aromas
R & G Produce, LLC
Right From The Hive
Edgewick Farms
Wrights Farm
Bella Creme
Bring your own reusable shopping bags. Practice social distancing.
Monroe Dial-A-Bus Express Route resumes service on June 15
The Dial-A-Bus Express Route will resume service on Monday, June 15.
The Express Route is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday Express Service remains suspended until further notice.
Express Route fares:
$1 per person for each stop
$0.50 per person for seniors and disabled
Exact change only; drivers cannot give back change.
For more information, contact Dial-A-Bus at (845) 783-6222.