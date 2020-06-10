News in brief

Monroe Farmers Market is now open Sundays

The Monroe Farmers Market is open Sundays now through Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Commuter Parking Lot (Millpond parking between Airplane Park and Bourbon Street Bar and Grill).

The market features seasonal produce, eggs, meats, cheese, yogurt, bread and much more. This year’s market includes the following vendors:

Dr. Pickle -Third Generation Picklers

Florida Bakery and Deli

Campanelli Farms

Hot Donna Soaps

Mango Caribbean

Meredith’s Bread

Nick’s Cornucopia

The Ott’rageous Cookie Co.

Peaceful Aromas

R & G Produce, LLC

Right From The Hive

Edgewick Farms

Wrights Farm

Bella Creme

Bring your own reusable shopping bags. Practice social distancing.

Monroe Dial-A-Bus Express Route resumes service on June 15

The Dial-A-Bus Express Route will resume service on Monday, June 15.

The Express Route is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday Express Service remains suspended until further notice.

Express Route fares:

$1 per person for each stop

$0.50 per person for seniors and disabled

Exact change only; drivers cannot give back change.

For more information, contact Dial-A-Bus at (845) 783-6222.