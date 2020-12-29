Newburgh. Skoufis distributes holiday toys, masks, sanitizer

Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) and his staff distributed holiday toys, masks, and sanitizer to those in need over the holiday weekend.

More than 300 toys were distributed to families and children, as well as hundreds of masks and several gallons of sanitizer. Every stuffed animal and children’s toy distributed was new with tags.

The distribution took place at Skoufis’ Newburgh office. Skoufis and his team did extensive outreach to the community to ensure those in need were aware of the distribution.

A number of community, faith-based, and advocacy organizations picked up materials to distribute to their members, as well as families from across the Senate District.

“My sincere thanks to all the residents, community leaders, faith groups and elected officials who generously donated toys and made this holiday distribution possible,” said Skoufis. “I hope we were able to brighten the holiday season with these gifts, as well as continue providing the community with the essential supplies they need to remain safe.”

In addition to this distribution, 50 toys were donated to Fearless! for their shelter, 250 were donated to United Way of Rockland and 250 were donated to the Village of Haverstraw Department of Youth and Family Services.

Skoufis has previously hosted over a dozen PPE distributions throughout the district since the start of COVID-19 and plans to continue this effort as long as the pandemic persists.