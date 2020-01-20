Newburgh. County Health Department hosting free flu vaccination clinic on Jan. 27

Orange County county will host a free flu vaccination clinic on Monday, Jan. 27.

The clinic will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Health Department’s Newburgh office, located at 130 Broadway. It is free to Orange County residents who are at least six months of age.

To register online, log onto: https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/counties?eventCountyID=36-walk.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over six months of age. For the 2019-2020 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends any licensed, age-appropriate influenza vaccine, including live attenuated influenza vaccine (live nasal spray).

CDC data states that the influenza vaccine continues to provide protection against all flu viruses and can reduce the severity of symptoms for those who do get the flu.

“The single best way to protect against the flu is to get vaccinated each year,” Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman said. “The body’s immune response from vaccination declines over time and because flu viruses are constantly changing, the formulation of the flu vaccine is reviewed each year and updated as needed to keep up with changing flu viruses. For these reasons, a flu vaccine is needed annually.”

For questions about the flu vaccination clinic, contact Kathy Barnett in the Health Department at 845-615-3891.