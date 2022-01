Orange County and the city of Middletown teamed up to open an ongoing COVID-19 testing site at the Middletown Senior Center: 62-70 West Main St., Middletown, N.Y.

The walk-in site offers free rapid and PCR tests, which are administered by Urgent Testing. All tests are free to New York State residents.

The testing site officially opened Monday, January 24.

Middletown Testing Site Hours:

• Sundays - Thursdays: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

• Fridays: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.