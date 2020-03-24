Neuhaus, Schmitt help provide 60,000 pounds of non-perishable food to Orange County residents

With the support of ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc., the Kaplan Foundation and Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus arranged for a tractor-trailer of more than 60,000 pounds of non-perishable food to be delivered to the Encounter Church in Rock Tavern on Friday, March 20.

“It is gratifying to see so many people from the community coming together to help our neighbors,” Neuhaus said. “It is our moral obligation to continue to provide food and other essentials to those in Orange County who need it. I want to thank all of the volunteers and residents who have come together to assist the community.”

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, there has been a spike in demand for emergency food assistance. Encounter Church Pastor Anthony Mugnano reached out to Schmitt on Monday to try to receive financial and shipping assistance to acquire additional non-perishable food to serve the growing number of families in need in the community

The Kaplan Family Foundation and ShopRite made generous emergency donations to purchase food. Neuhaus also contributed Orange County funding, and personnel from the County’s DPW helped unload the goods for delivery. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. provided discounted transportation to ensure the food made it to a variety of food pantries.

“Partnering with County Executive Neuhaus, the Kaplan Family Foundation and Pastor Mugnano, we were able to help some of those most in need in our communities during this time of crisis,” Schmitt said. “I will continue working with the County Executive and our partners in government, non-profit and private sectors to see Orange County through these trying times.”

Essential information

If you or your family is in need, contact the Encounter Church at 845-497-0142 to arrange pickup.

If you cannot arrange to pick up the food yourself, contact the Orange County Crisis Center at 1-800-832-1200.