MWHS senior Sydney Waldner receives state advocacy award

Monroe-Woodbury High School senior Sydney Waldner has been chosen to receive the 2022 NYS PTA Susanne Smoller Commitment to Advocacy Youth Award. The purpose of this award is to encourage seniors to pursue post-secondary education or training and to continue their active engagement in advocacy in the areas of HIV/AIDS, the LGBTQ+ community, mental health, social justice or substance use.

Susanne Smoller was a member of the Executive Board of NYS PTA and this award is named for her advocacy in these areas.