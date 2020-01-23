MS Math Team named Mid-Hudson Valley Math League Champions

Congratulations to the Monroe-Woodbury Middle School Math Team, who recently earned the title “Mid-Hudson Valley Jr. High Math League Champion."

The 28-person team, which for competition purposes, was divided into four smaller teams (Black, Grey, White and Purple), competed in five regular season meets.

The Black team secured an invitation to the playoffs on a wild card bid and brought home multiple trophies, including the championship.

This is the fifth consecutive year that the M-W Math Team has been named champion.

James Nicoll won the section’s top award for most questions answered correctly overall and during one meet – 87 percent of questions correct overall.

Math Team Members

Black: Ariel Koyfman, James Nicoll, William Nicoll, Jack Kehnle, Prasad Saha, Annika Tomaras and Celeste O’Grady.

White: David Persaud, Abhilash Patel, Ronak Kakar, Anand Persaud, Tyler Kwong and Ryan Chang.

Purple: Jonathan Benkwitt, Siddharth Ranganathan, Jayden Stewart, McKayla Kim, Dylan McCann and Lauren Mueller.

Grey: James Romano, Lukas Patterson, Eunbii Jeon, John Mancuso, Valerie Taveras, Alice Mamkin and Mia Flores.