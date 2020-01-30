Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall to expand Cornwall campus

x
Cornwall. State Sen. James Skoufis helped secure the $11.9 million commitment for the hospital from the New York State Department of Health under the Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program.

    Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital will expand its Cornwall campus thanks to $11.9 million in state funding secured by state Senator James Skoufis. ( Provided photo)

State Sen. James Skoufis joined Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall this week to announce that the hospital has been awarded an $11.9 million commitment from the New York State Department of Health as part of the Statewide Healthcare Facility Transformation Program.

This award will be used to further expand hospital’s Cornwall campus with the inclusion of an Open Access Primary Care Center, Imaging Suite, Multi-specialty Physician Offices, Blood Bank and Specialized Laboratory as well as necessary renovations to further advance technologies and guest services.

In the last 18 months, the Cornwall campus has gone significant from what was once an inpatient hospital to what is now an outpatient center including Radiation Oncology, Rehabilitative Services, Outpatient Dialysis, Wound Care, Sleep Medicine and Pain Management.

“This is an exciting day for our community,” Skoufis said. “I am proud to see the continued growth of Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall, as they work to further expand their programs and services. The addition of Open Access Primary Care, expansion of specialty practices and overall enhancements to this campus will provide our community members with increased access to care when they it need most, right in their backyard. This is transformation at its finest.”

“We made a commitment to the community several years ago that while the hospital of yesterday may not look like that of tomorrow, we are committed to evolving to best meet the healthcare needs of the patients we are privileged to serve,” said Joan Cusack-McGuirk, MSLC President and CEO. “This funding allows us to hold true to that commitment. I would like to thank Senator Skoufis and all of our elected officials for their continued investment in the evolution of Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall.”

How the $11.9 million in state funding will be used
The the Statewide Healthcare Facility Transformation Program funds will be used to create:
- An Open Access Primary Care Center, which will treat patients in need of immediate primary or episodic care during expanded hours including walk-ins.
- A fully equipped imaging cuite, providing necessary outpatient evaluations.
- Multi-Specialty Medical Practices, such as Thoracic surgery and Hepatobiliary surgery.
- An expansion of the Main Blood Bank and Laboratory, to include an expansion of existing space to allow for outpatient bloodwork.
- Additionally, renovations will also be made across the campus to reveal a more modern aesthetic.
The renovations will take approximately 18-24 months. The hospital is in the process of creating architectural drawings with plans to begin later this year.