Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall to expand Cornwall campus

State Sen. James Skoufis joined Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall this week to announce that the hospital has been awarded an $11.9 million commitment from the New York State Department of Health as part of the Statewide Healthcare Facility Transformation Program.

This award will be used to further expand hospital’s Cornwall campus with the inclusion of an Open Access Primary Care Center, Imaging Suite, Multi-specialty Physician Offices, Blood Bank and Specialized Laboratory as well as necessary renovations to further advance technologies and guest services.

In the last 18 months, the Cornwall campus has gone significant from what was once an inpatient hospital to what is now an outpatient center including Radiation Oncology, Rehabilitative Services, Outpatient Dialysis, Wound Care, Sleep Medicine and Pain Management.

“This is an exciting day for our community,” Skoufis said. “I am proud to see the continued growth of Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall, as they work to further expand their programs and services. The addition of Open Access Primary Care, expansion of specialty practices and overall enhancements to this campus will provide our community members with increased access to care when they it need most, right in their backyard. This is transformation at its finest.”

“We made a commitment to the community several years ago that while the hospital of yesterday may not look like that of tomorrow, we are committed to evolving to best meet the healthcare needs of the patients we are privileged to serve,” said Joan Cusack-McGuirk, MSLC President and CEO. “This funding allows us to hold true to that commitment. I would like to thank Senator Skoufis and all of our elected officials for their continued investment in the evolution of Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall.”