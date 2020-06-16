Monroe-Woodbury, Tuxedo voters pass budget

Monroe-Woodbury Central School District voters approved the district’s $184 million budget on Tuesday, with an approval rating of 61.3 percent.

The district’s tax levy is projected to increase by 1.51 percent.

The proposition to purchase 9 school vehicles passed with 3,346 yes votes and 2,592 no votes.

Incumbent Daniel Ezratty was re-elected with 3,653 votes; incumbent Donald Beeler was re-elected with 3,497 votes; Michael Ciriello was elected with 3,189 votes; and Jonathan Huberth had 3,048 votes.

Tuxedo

Voters in the Tuxedo Union Free School District approved the district’s $13.7 million budget by less than 100 votes, 475-392, but the district’s bus proposition failed, 442-413.

Joe Rickard was elected to a three-year term on the Board of Edcuation, defeating incumbent Nancy Bourke and Johanna Telander.