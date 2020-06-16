x
Monroe-Woodbury, Tuxedo voters pass budget

Central Valley. Monroe-Woodbury voters pass the 2020-21 budget with a 61.3 percent approval rating and approve the purchase of nine school vehicles. Incumbents Daniel Ezratty and Donald Beeler were re-elected and Michael Ciriello was elected to the Board of Education. Tuxedo voters also passed the budget

Central Valley /
16 Jun 2020 | 10:34
Monroe-Woodbury Central School District voters approved the district’s $184 million budget on Tuesday, with an approval rating of 61.3 percent.

The district’s tax levy is projected to increase by 1.51 percent.

The proposition to purchase 9 school vehicles passed with 3,346 yes votes and 2,592 no votes.

Incumbent Daniel Ezratty was re-elected with 3,653 votes; incumbent Donald Beeler was re-elected with 3,497 votes; Michael Ciriello was elected with 3,189 votes; and Jonathan Huberth had 3,048 votes.

Tuxedo

Voters in the Tuxedo Union Free School District approved the district’s $13.7 million budget by less than 100 votes, 475-392, but the district’s bus proposition failed, 442-413.

Joe Rickard was elected to a three-year term on the Board of Edcuation, defeating incumbent Nancy Bourke and Johanna Telander.

Monroe-Woodbury School District
Budget
Yes: 3,641
No: 2,296
Vehicle Proposition
Yes: 3,346
No: 2,592
Board of Education
DANIEL EZRATTY 3,653
DONALD BEELER 3,497
MICHAEL CIRIELLO 3,189
Jonathan Huberth 3,048
Tuxedo Union Free School District
Budget
Yes: 475
No: 392
Bus Proposition
No: 442
Yes: 413
Board of Education (3-year term)
JOE RICKARD:391
Nancy Bourke * 232
Johanna Telander: 229