Monroe-Woodbury High School Prinicipal John Kaste to retire

The following is a letter posted by M-W Superintendent of Schools Elsie Rodriguez on the district’s web site:

Dear Monroe-Woodbury High School parents/guardians and students,

I am writing to let you know that John Kaste is retiring from his position as Monroe-Woodbury High School principal. His final day as principal will be Friday, January 28, 2022.

Mr. Kaste has been a valued employee of the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District for the past 15 years. In addition to high school principal, he has served in several important roles within the district, including middle school principal and high school assistant principal. I thank Mr. Kaste for his years of service and commitment to the students and families of Monroe-Woodbury.

The search for a new principal will start immediately, beginning with the selection of an interim principal. A posting for the position will be made public November 3, 2021. The qualified candidate will fulfill the responsibilities of this position for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year while we conduct a thorough and thoughtful search for a permanent leader. The goal is to have an interim principal in place by early January 2022 to shadow Mr. Kaste for the month prior to his departure.

The principal search will be a multi-step process:

1. Community/Students/Staff Questionnaire: Open from February 1 – February 15, 2022

The district will ask for input on the high school’s strengths, its most important challenges, and the attributes desired in a new principal.

2. Interview Process and Appointment: February – Early April 2022

An advertisement for the position will be posted in early February 2022. The Human Resources Department, with input from Central Administration, will screen applications and identify highly qualified candidates.

3. Select candidates will then participate in an in-depth interview process, which will culminate in a meeting with an interview committee representing several important groups, including students, parents, high school teachers and administrators. This committee’s recommendations will help guide district leaders in their hiring decision.

4. After careful consideration, the final candidate will be recommended to the M-W Board of Education as the next principal of Monroe-Woodbury High School at the April 6, 2022, Board of Education meeting. This individual will have a start date of July 1, 2022.

We recognize the significant role the high school principal plays in the shaping of our high school culture. As district leadership, we pledge to dedicate the necessary time, resources and energy to finding an individual who best represents the character and integrity of our students and families.

On behalf of Monroe-Woodbury, I wish Mr. Kaste all the best in his retirement.

Warm regards,

Elsie Rodriguez

Superintendent of Schools