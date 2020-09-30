Monroe-Woodbury. Help feed local families

The Monroe-Woodbury PTA Council is sponsoring a food drive now through Nov. 7 at four locations food, each benefiting a different local pantry:

Village of Woodbury Town Hall 455 Route 32, Highland Mills or at Jay’s Deli, 534 Route 32, Highland Mills, to benefit St. Patrick’s Church food pantry.

Lovebites Chocolate Shoppe/Cafe, 2 Lake St., Monroe, to benefit the food pantries at the United Methodist Church and the First Presbyterian Church.

Monroe Town Hall, 1465 Orange Turnpike, Monroe, to benefit the Sacred Heart Food Pantry.