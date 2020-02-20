Monroe. Winter FunFest set for Saturday

The Monroe Downtown Revitalization Committee will host Winter Funfest on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the ice rink adjacent to the commuter parking lot.

There also will be a bonfire, two craft tents as well as Daisy Crum cupcakes and churros and hot cocoa.

The revitalization committee also is working on adding activities in case the weather doesn't cooperation with ice skating. According to the National Weather Service, Saturday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 44 and a west wind 5 to 9 mph.

For updates, visit villageofmonroe.org.