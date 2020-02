There is much fun to be had Feb. 16 from 1-3 p.m. at Smith’s Clove Park, Monroe. Sponsored by the Monroe Joint Park and Recreation Commission, the free event will be held indoors or out depending on the weather.

Among the activities: Children’s crafts, small animal petting zoo, carnival games, scavenger hunt, snow sculpture, sleigh riding, cross country skiing and snow shoeing. Bring your own snow equipment.

Hot dogs, chips and hot chocolate will also be served.