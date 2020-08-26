Monroe. Welcome new businesses

The Town of Monroe and the Chamber of Commerce welcome several new businesses to the Monroe area.
“Support small businesses,” officials said in the press release detailing the economic development, “as they are the backbone of our community.”
The businesses are:
Lovebites Cafe
2 Lake Street, Monroe
845-238-5511
www.lovebiteschocolateshoppe.com
Artyxs Café
33 Lake Street, Monroe
917-848-5644
www.artyxs.com
The Cake Lady
88 Route 17M, Harriman
(201) 248-9361
www.facebook.com/The-Cake-Lady-333313779552