Monroe. Welcome new businesses

The Town of Monroe and the Chamber of Commerce welcome several new businesses to the Monroe area.

“Support small businesses,” officials said in the press release detailing the economic development, “as they are the backbone of our community.”

The businesses are:

Lovebites Cafe

2 Lake Street, Monroe

845-238-5511

www.lovebiteschocolateshoppe.com

Artyxs Café

33 Lake Street, Monroe

917-848-5644

www.artyxs.com

The Cake Lady

88 Route 17M, Harriman

(201) 248-9361

www.facebook.com/The-Cake-Lady-333313779552