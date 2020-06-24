Monroe. Volunteers sought for the cleanup of the Monroe Cemetery

The Monroe United Methodist Church, working in conjunction with the Town of Monroe, is seeking volunteers to assist with the cleanup of the Community Cemetery of Monroe on Saturday, July 11, from 9 a.m. to noon.

This cemetery is also known as the Monroe Cemetery and is located on Route 17M in Monroe.

Volunteers from the church have already begun the cleanup process which encompasses five targeted areas including the monument garden, cleaning of gravestones, trimming of grass around the gravestones and the replacement of the cemetery sign posts.

Beverage and snacks will be provided for all volunteers. A tentative rain date of July 18 has been scheduled.

To volunteer or for more information, contact Sheryl Abernathy at momsla@gmail.com.