Monroe. Village will resume issuing permits for yard sales

The Monroe Village Board this week lifted the ban on garage and yard sales within the village.

The permit fee for a yard sale has been temporarily suspended for the duration of the village’s state of emergency.

Those who hold a garage or yard sale must follow CDC and Department of Health guidelines, including:

• Wearing face masks.

• Adhere to social distancing.

• Provide PPE (personal protection equipment for guests should they arrived without it.

• Provide hand sanitizer.

Village Hall remains closed to the public, so to obtain a permit a resident must:

• Make an appointment with the Village Clerk by calling 782-8341 ext. 121 or 123.

• Permits will not be issued to anyone who does not make an appointment.

• Permits will not be issued after 3 p.m. on Friday afternoons.

• If you are not the property owner, you must obtain and provide the VIllage Clerk with permission from the property owner before a permit will be issued.

If you have any questions regarding this process, call the Village Clerk’s Office.