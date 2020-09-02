x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Monroe. Village will resume issuing permits for yard sales

The Village of Monroe /
02 Sep 2020 | 04:16
    Photo illustration by Cheryl Empey from FreeImages.
    Photo illustration by Cheryl Empey from FreeImages.

The Monroe Village Board this week lifted the ban on garage and yard sales within the village.

The permit fee for a yard sale has been temporarily suspended for the duration of the village’s state of emergency.

Those who hold a garage or yard sale must follow CDC and Department of Health guidelines, including:

• Wearing face masks.

• Adhere to social distancing.

• Provide PPE (personal protection equipment for guests should they arrived without it.

• Provide hand sanitizer.

Village Hall remains closed to the public, so to obtain a permit a resident must:

• Make an appointment with the Village Clerk by calling 782-8341 ext. 121 or 123.

• Permits will not be issued to anyone who does not make an appointment.

• Permits will not be issued after 3 p.m. on Friday afternoons.

• If you are not the property owner, you must obtain and provide the VIllage Clerk with permission from the property owner before a permit will be issued.

If you have any questions regarding this process, call the Village Clerk’s Office.