Monroe. Town of Monroe Senior Center closed until further notice

Town of Monroe Supervisor Tony Cardone issued the following Thursday morning:

In light of the current COVID-19 situation and based on the recommendation of the Orange County Department of Health, as of today, March 12, 2020, the Town of Monroe Senior Center is closed for all senior activities until further notice.

Ann Marie Morris, Senior Center Director, will be available to answer any questions regarding Senior Center matters during the normal business hours of 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Ann Marie can be reached at 783-9486 or via email at monroesc@monroeny.org.

Until further notice, all municipal meetings held at the Senior Center will continue as scheduled. We will be practicing social distancing as a precaution during these meetings and will continue the increased disinfection of the Senior Center and all Town buildings.

As we monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation, we do so with the safety and well-being of our employees and community members in mind. All Town employees are currently maintaining normal work schedules. Please keep in mind that there are many Town related tasks that can be completed through our website or via email or mail. We are asking that you kindly contact the specific Town department related to your request prior to visiting the building.

For your reference, below is a listing of Town of Monroe departments and phone numbers.

Supervisor's Office: 783-1900, extension 104

Town Clerk's Office: 783-1900, extension 203

Please do not hesitate to contact any of our offices so that we may best assist you.