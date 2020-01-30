Monroe. Town of Monroe seeks volunteers

x
Town of Monroe seeks volunteers

Town of Monroe /
30 Jan 2020 | 12:03

    The Town of Monroe is seeking candidates to serve on the following Boards in 2020:

    · Planning Board (one vacant position).

    · Zoning Board of Appeals (two vacant alternate member positions).

    · Conservation Advisory Council (three vacant positions)

    Those interested in filling any of these vacancies should submit a letter of interest and resume for consideration to the Town of Monroe Supervisor’s Office by Feb. 14.

    Online application: https://www.monroeny.org/jobs.html

    By mail:

    Town of Monroe

    Attention: Jennifer Schnaars, Secretary to the Supervisor

    1465 Orange Turnpike

    Monroe, New York 10950