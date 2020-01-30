Monroe. Town of Monroe seeks volunteers

The Town of Monroe is seeking candidates to serve on the following Boards in 2020:

· Planning Board (one vacant position).

· Zoning Board of Appeals (two vacant alternate member positions).

· Conservation Advisory Council (three vacant positions)

Those interested in filling any of these vacancies should submit a letter of interest and resume for consideration to the Town of Monroe Supervisor’s Office by Feb. 14.

Online application: https://www.monroeny.org/jobs.html

By mail:

Town of Monroe

Attention: Jennifer Schnaars, Secretary to the Supervisor

1465 Orange Turnpike

Monroe, New York 10950