Monroe. Town Hall to open to the public on July 6

Monroe Town Hall will begin a phased reopening of the building to the public beginning Monday, July 6.

The upper level doors will be open for entrance into the foyer area of the lobby only. Further admittance to the building is prohibited at this time.

Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Individuals entering the building must adhere to the following protocol:

· Individuals exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, fever, difficulty breathing) should not visit the building.

· A mask must be worn while entering and exiting the building and for the entire duration of your visit. All Town employees are required to wear a mask as well.

· All visitors will be subject to a contactless temperature check at the door. To assist in contact tracing efforts, all temperatures will be recorded as a pass/fail on a log-sheet unless a body temperature above 100.4 is detected, in which the actual temperature reading will then be recorded and traced. Any individual who shows signs of an elevated body temperature will be asked to return home immediately and contact their physician.

All visitors also will be asked the following:

• Have you come in close contact (within six feet) with someone who has a laboratory confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in the past 14 days?

• Do you have any fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat?