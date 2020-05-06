Monroe. Three Soho Salon sites serve as food collection locales to help area food pantries

Area Soho Salons are looking to help those in need during the COVID-19 outbreak with a “Help Us Help Others” food drive.

Salon patrons and anyone interested in participating in the shops’ food collection effort can drop off items without contact with others in a bin outside the shops on the following days:

· Tuesdays: Chester location from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to benefit Chester Presbyterian pantry.

· Wednesdays: Warwick location from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and benefits the Saint Peter’s Lutheran pantry.

· Thursdays: Monroe location and benefits Our Father's Kitchen, part of the Sacred Heart Parish Outreach program.

“We will be doing those collections until we reopen,” said Sal Viola, owner of the salons. “In addition to non-perishable food items there’s a need for toilet paper, paper towels, soap, dish washing liquid, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and laundry detergent. And, for Chester, they’re also collecting frozen hams and turkeys.”

Viola added he was grateful to those who continue to recognize the need to help others.

- Nancy Kriz