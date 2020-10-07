Monroe. The Marketplace at Sacred Heart School gym

Come sell your gifts, crafts and specialties for the holidays throughout the fall.

The Monroe Marketplace will be open Friday to Sunday for seven weeks between Oct. 8 and Dec. 31.

The hours are Friday 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A four week commitment is required; $100 per weekend with a discount for a seven-week commitment and a $50 contribution for utilities. Food trucks on premises.

All proceeds to benefit Sacred Heart Parish.

For more information, call Lyn Cear at 917-692-7248 or Sal Scancarello at 845-798-2729.