Monroe. Stop & Shop click and collect is reopening

To ensure that community members are able to access the essential goods they need, Stop & Shop in Monroe is resuming same-day pickup and delivery services.

However, due to high demand, the store is temporarily limiting the number of orders that can be fulfilled throughout the day. Supplies may be limited for specific items and two-item purchase limits are also still in place for certain high-demand items.

Customers can place their orders at www.peapod.com by selecting “Pickup” at their nearby store location.

Customers can then head to the store at their chosen pick-up time, park in a designated spot, and call a phone number to let the store team know they have arrived.

A Stop & Shop team member will then deliver the order to the customer’s vehicle.

Pickup policies have been altered with associate and customer safety in mind. Customers should have your trunk or door open for the associate to place bags directly into the vehicle.

At stores where alcohol purchase is permitted, ID should be ready for verification.

Associates will be wearing masks while working and are following all of the same sanitizing precautions as in-store associates, including surface sanitization and regular hand washing every 20-30 minutes. Customers are also encouraged to wear masks and limit the number of people in their vehicle, when possible, to better enable social distancing.