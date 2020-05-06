Monroe. Stillpond Massage Therapy

Owners Ron and Bethany Mutone

“Stillpond Massage Therapy was open Tuesday, March 16, and Wednesday the 17, shut our doors indefinitely.

“We had been managing as well as possible with the threat of COVID-19 looming over our world. Initially, we followed the CDC protocols, but it wasn’t enough to guarantee safety, so we joined in the effort to ‘flatten the curve’. Our practice has always been well-maintained and cleanliness our highest priority, but this was beyond anything we could do to protect our clients.

“Our practice has been in this community for almost 22 years, and has always worked to be a strong supporter of it. We are all New York State licensed and some of us nationally certified. We are grateful to have four additional professional and gifted therapists working with us at Stillpond.

“Our clients are loyal, as we are to them, so when everything stopped it felt extremely disconcerting that we could not reach those who needed us.

“We’ve been able to use our forced unemployment time to our advantage; catching up on home and work projects and having family time, real family time. Eating three meals together is the new normal, something we do not take for granted.

“In addition to Gov. Cuomo’s guidelines for reopening businesses, we will also consult our professional massage organizations for recommendations specific to massage therapy practices.

“Through we don’t know exactly when we can re-open, we are still able to arrange for gift certificate or product pickups on a daily basis. We want to thank our clients for their continued support and look forward to seeing them as soon as we safely can. Stay safe and stay healthy.”

- Compiled by Nancy Kriz