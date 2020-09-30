Monroe. Restaurant Month begins Oct. 4th

The Town of Monroe announced this week that Restaurant Month begins Sunday, Oct. 4, in Monroe and Harriman.
Discounted meals will be available during October on Sundays through Thursdays, from Oct. 4 through Oct. 29.
The discounts are available for lunch and dinner to eat in or for take out. The participating restaurants are:
Tequila Grill
Angelos
Captain’s Table
Villa Positano
Artistic Taste
Scalia
Bourbon Street
Tulcingo’s
Monroe Diner
Lovebites Cafe (lunch only)
All CDC COVID guidelines remain in effect.