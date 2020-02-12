Monroe. Registration time for Smith’s Clove Park pre-school spring program

Parents of toddlers should save the date, Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m., to register their child for spring classes at Smith’s Clove Park.

Classes begin March 17. The free program is available to children of Monroe residents with Park IDs only.

Classes include the following:

· Mommy and Me, Tuesdays 9:45-11:05 a.m., 1-3 years

· Nature of Things, Tuesdays 11:15 a.m.-noon, 3½-5 years

· Pre-school Class, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1:15-2:45 p.m., 3½-5 years

· Open Play, Wednesdays, 9:45-11:05 a.m., up to 5 years

· Art and Music, Wednesdays, 9:45-noon, 2-5 years

· My Little Chef, Wednesdays, 1:15-2:30 p.m., 4-5½ years

· My Time Play Time, Thursdays, 9:45-11:05 a.m., 3½-4 years

· Music and Movement, Thursdays, 11:15 a.m.-noon, 1-3 years

Those who miss registration can register in person at the park up to March 12, space permitting.

For more information, visit smithsclovepark.org or call 845-783-9108.