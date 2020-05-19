Congratulations to Pine Tree Elementary’s Gianna Henriquez, who recently earned the National PTA Award of Excellence in Literature.

Gianna’s literary work, “My Grandpa’s Heart of Gold,” will be showcased in January 2021 at the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C., and in June 2021 at National PTA’s Convention & Expo in Grapevine, Texas.

Gianna also receives a $200 Young Artist Scholarship from National PTA.

Gianna is the first Monroe-Woodbury student in the school district’s history to be recognized at this level. She is a fifth grade student in Laura Pezzola’s class.

Gianna’s heartwarming poem is especially meaningful as her grandpa passed away recently. "What a beautiful tribute to a special person and a wonderful reminder of what is truly important in our world today," the school district said in its press release announcing the student's achievement.