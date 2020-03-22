Monroe. Operational changes at Our Father’s Kitchen food pantry

The food pantry at Our Father’s Kitchen, a service of the Sacred Heart Parish Community Outreach Program in Monroe, will be operating differently as of Wednesday, March 25.

Beginning March 25, the food pantry will not be open to clients. Instead, volunteers will be delivering groceries to those who usually attend the food pantry and those new clients who are in need.

The food pantry is working in cooperation with The Town of Monroe Dial-a-Bus who is supplying it with six buses and drivers to deliver the food to those on the food pantry’s list.

People who are in need should contact the food pantry.

Volunteers will be contacted as organizers will need help emptying trucks and packing the grocery bags.

There will be a schedule in place and people will be working in shifts, no more than eight to 10 people at a time, practicing safe social distancing and hand washing procedures.

Other updates:

· The SonShine Boutique is closed.

· Our Father's Kitchen Dining Room is closed, However, meals will be available for takeout only between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Those on the take out list will be delivered to as usual.

People who are in need should contact the food pantry at parishoutreach@sacredheartchurch.org.

- Nancy Kriz

Editor’s note: We will publish information on other food pantries as it becomes available.