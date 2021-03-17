Monroe. Monroe Marketplace returns March 20

The Monroe Marketplace at Sacred Heart School Gym returns Saturday and Sunday, March 20 and 21, and the following weekend, March 27 and 28.

The Monroe Marketplace features more than 45 vendors and small businesses, including local artisans, bakers and licensed products like Pampered Chef and Mary Kay.

All proceeds got to Sacred Heart Church.

Surprise visits by the Easter Bunny, holiday photos and taking pre-registration for art classes and children’s glam party as well.

For questions call Lyn Cear 917-692-7248 or Sal Scancarello at 845-798-2729.

For more information, see the Monroe Marketplace’s Facebook page.