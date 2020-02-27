x
Monroe. It may not have been frozen, but it sure was fun

27 Feb 2020
    Elsa and Anna
On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Monroe Downtown Revitalization Committee held a "Winter Funfest" at the ice skating rink near the Millponds.

The rink is new this year, and is free to the public.

The event featured a bonfire, Daisy Crumm cupcakes and hot cocoa, free crafts and activities for children and a visit from Disney Frozen characters "Elsa" and "Anna."

Despite a blustery day, the event was well-attended.

In addition to the committee volunteers, National Art Honor Society members from Monroe-Woodbury HIgh School volunteered their time and talents to do projects with the children.

If you would like to learn more about the Downtown Revitalization Committee, there will be a presentation at the Greater Monroe Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting on Thursday, March 5, at the Empire Diner. Tickets are available at gmcoc.com.