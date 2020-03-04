Monroe. Get your brooms ready

x
04 Mar 2020 | 01:01
    The annual Monroe Clean Sweep will be held Saturday, April 18, from 8 a.m. until noon. Register at St. Anastasia's parking lot on Route 17M. Visit these web sites for updates: www.gmcoc.com or www.monroecleansweep.com. ( Photo illustration by Eric Prouzet on Unsplash)