Monroe. Fund raiser tonight for M-W Graduation Party

An adults-only fund raiser for the annual Monroe-Woodbury all-night graduation party will be held Friday, Feb. 28, at the First Presbyterian Church, 142 Stage Road, Monroe. Doors open at 6 p.m. Raffle drawing begins at 8 p.m.

Hosted by the Andreala family, the event features door prizes, raffle prizes and a high-end prize table.

Tickets are $40. Checks payable to 2020 MWANGP can be mailed to M-W High School PTA/ANGP, 155 Dunderberg Road, Central Valley, NY 10917.

Tickets can also be purchase through Paypal by going to 2020mwangp@gmail.com. Reference RAFFLE fundraiser and select Friends and Family. Include a contact number and a list of guests at your table. Or use Venmo by searching MWANGP (Dawn Tauber@mwangp). Follow Paypal instructions above.

For more information, call Wendy Andreala at 845-480-1317 or email rawa11@optonline.net.