Free take-out and delivery Thanksgiving dinners will be available for veterans on Friday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the American Legion Post 488, 532 Lakes Road in Monroe.

It is presented by Cassie Rooney, the Nam Knights and the Ladies Auxiliary.

Dinner will feature a traditional Thanksgiving turkey and fixings and bottled water.

Call 783-3965 by Wednesday, Nov. 18, to reserve the number of packaged dinners you will be needing.

Face masks are required upon arrival to the American Legion.