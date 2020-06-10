Monroe Free Library offers curbside service beginning June 22

Beginning Monday, June 22, Monroe Free Library will begin offering curbside pickup services.

Patrons will be able to call the library at (845) 783-4411 and request materials from the library’s collection.

Reservation and pickup services will be available on the following schedule:

Monday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday: 3 to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Note that the last pickup will be at 2:30 p.m., but phone reservations will be taken until 3:00.

Patrons can use the online catalog, available at www.monroefreelibrary.org, to browse the MFL collection before calling.

Protocols

Note that this new service is only available for materials currently housed at Monroe Free Library; interlibrary loans remain suspended.

Online holds are available at this time, but only for local materials. Patrons will still need to call the library to schedule a pickup.

Once a request has been processed, staff will collect the items into a disposable bag and then call the patron to assign a pickup time. The patron will call the library when they’ve arrived at the appointed time and a fully PPE protected staff member will deliver the items.

The library will accommodate both car pick-ups and walk-ups. Pickups will be staggered to avoid lines and crowds. Patrons must wear masks to participate in this service.

Returned books will be quarantined

Also beginning June 22, the library will re-open its outdoor book drop, located near the front door of the library. Patrons who have been holding onto materials since the closure are encouraged to bring them back.

However, fines will remain suspended for the foreseeable future.

All materials returned to the library will be quarantined until it is deemed safe to circulate them.

Community programming

In addition to this service, Monroe Free Library will be moving its community programming online. A virtual summer reading program for students in elementary and middle school has already begun and more events, crafts, and book discussions for all ages are on the way. Visit www.monroefreelibrary.org for more details.